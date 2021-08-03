Video: Omos Gets New Theme Song On WWE RAW

WWE debuted a new theme song and entrance for RAW Tag Team Champion Omos on this week’s RAW from Chicago. RAW saw Omos defeat Riddle in singles action. Omos came out by himself as there was no sign of RAW Tag Team Champion AJ Styles.

This was just Omos’ second singles match on the main roster since debuting in the summer of 2020. His main roster singles debut came on the July 12 RAW, which was a win over Erik of The Viking Raiders. Omos had wrestled just two one-on-one singles matches in WWE NXT before being called up, a live event win over Kona Reeves, and another live event win over Cezar Bononi, both in October 2019. His overall singles debut was a 2-on-1 Handicap Match win at a July 2019 NXT live event, a win over Ever-Rise.

There’s no word yet on what is planned for the feud between Riddle and the RAW Tag Team Champions after this week’s match. Randy Orton is rumored to be returning from his time off to set up R-K-Bro vs. AJ and Omos at SummerSlam, but it remains to be seen when Orton will be back. He was not at RAW again this week.

Omos New Entrance Theme Music! pic.twitter.com/VzaiEzLNbK — SkullsMedia.com by GIFSkull (@SkullsMedia) August 3, 2021