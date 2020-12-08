Video: Pat Buck And Adam Pearce React To Attack By Sheamus And Drew McIntyre On RAW

This week’s WWE RAW saw Sheamus and WWE Champion Drew McIntyre put WWE Producer Pat Buck through a catering table during a backstage segment.

The table bump came after McIntyre and Sheamus brawled to settle their differences. For those who missed it, Sheamus accidentally hit McIntyre with a Brogue Kick during their 2-on-3 Handicap Match against AJ Styles, The Miz and John Morrison. This led to AJ following up with a Phenomenal Forearm to Sheamus for the pin to win. McIntyre later confronted Sheamus backstage and they fought it out as a way to put their differences aside. Buck tried to break the friendly fight up, but McIntyre and Sheamus turned on him. They then walked away together as friends, to recover with a beer.

Below is post-RAW video of Buck being helped through the backstage area by WWE Producer Adam Pearce and two referees. He is now wearing a neck brace, and was asked how he’s feeling after the table bump.

“How am I feeling? How’s it look like I’m feeling? My back hurts, my neck hurts, my pride hurts, ruined a perfectly good suit. You know, part of being a WWE official is trying to have order around here. We have the WWE Champion acting like a hooligan, fighting with his buddy,” Buck said.

Pearce interrupted and said to the interviewer, “Guys we need to get to medical. Can we please cut this short? You can see he’s doing a bad job here, he’s barely on his feet.”

Pearce, who has been running RAW and SmackDown on TV as of late, took to Twitter after the show and said what happened to Buck is unacceptable. Pearce also said there must be repercussions for Sheamus and McIntyre.

“What happened tonight to @buckneverstops is UNACCEPTABLE. There unfortunately MUST be repercussions. I’m so sorry for not getting there sooner, Pat. #wweraw,” Pearce wrote.

It will be interesting to see if WWE announces any kind of storyline disciplinary actions for Sheamus and McIntyre. Braun Strowman put hands on Pearce a few weeks back and was suspended indefinitely for his actions. However, Strowman’s suspension was reportedly done to write him off TV for a knee injury.

Stay tuned for more. You can see a clip from the backstage segments below, along with Pearce’s tweet and related reactions from McIntyre and Sheamus: