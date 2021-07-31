Video: Pat McAfee Pays Tribute To Late WWE Hall of Famer Mr. Perfect

Pat McAfee paid tribute to WWE Hall of Famer “Mr. Perfect” Curt Hennig while doing commentary on last night’s SmackDown on FOX episode.

SmackDown was held at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota, which is near where Hennig was from. At one point during the show, shortly after Sasha Banks made her return, McAfee did the signature Mr. Perfect pencil flip.

McAfee confirmed the tribute in a post-show tweet, and included a video of the moment.

“Got to pay tribute to an absolute legend in Minnesota tonight… That crowd was INSANE by the way.. damn near… Perfect. #SmackDAHN #SmackDOWN,” he wrote.

Hennig passed away in 2003 at the age of 44. He is a member of the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2007.

You can see McAfee’s related tweets below:

Got to pay tribute to an absolute legend in Minnesota tonight… That crowd was INSANE by the way.. damn near… Perfect. #SmackDAHN #SmackDOWN pic.twitter.com/j5LOr62e5a — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) July 31, 2021