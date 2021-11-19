Video: Paul Heyman On Working With Vince McMahon

Paul Heyman recently spoke with BT Sports’ Ariel Helwani and gave some insight into the culture within WWE and what it’s like working with WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon.

Heyman said, “Vincent Kennedy McMahon’s mindset is always, ‘Rip the Band-aid off!'”

Heyman then envisioned the following hypothetical conversation with McMahon.

McMahon: Well what do we have to do this?

Heyman: Well, you know, Vince, it’s going to be a slow process, and I think we’re going to get the glasses off of Helwani, and he’s going to get Lasik surgery, and he’ll probably want to do this around February. You know, February because glasses will be in… it’ll match his winter coats.

McMahon: Wait a minute. Helwani’s going to take off his glasses and get Lasik surgery, not wear glasses anymore?

Heyman: Yes.

McMahon: [claps] Thursday!

Heyman: Thursday? Thursday! What do you mean, Thursday? He needs time.

McMahon: There is no time now, rip the Band-aid off.

Heyman continued, “If you know you’re gonna do it, if you know that those glasses are coming off, if you know you’re not going to wear glasses on the air anymore as of February, the culture here is, do it yesterday.”

You can see the clip below, along with the full interview: