Video: Paul Wight’s First AEW Match Officially Announced

During the August 18th edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced by Paul Wight that he will be making his AEW in-ring debut at the All Out PPV against QT Marshall. Wight has been working as a commentator in AEW since joining the company earlier this year.
All Out takes place on Sunday, September 5th in Chicago.
What an announcement for #AEWAllOut, it's going to be @PaulWight one-on-one against #TheFactory's @realmmarshall1 on Sunday, Sept. 5!
