Video: Paul Wight’s First AEW Match Officially Announced

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

During the August 18th edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced by Paul Wight that he will be making his AEW in-ring debut at the All Out PPV against QT Marshall. Wight has been working as a commentator in AEW since joining the company earlier this year.

All Out takes place on Sunday, September 5th in Chicago.

