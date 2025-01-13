Video: Philadelphia Eagles Player Botches Pedigree At NFL Game, Triple H Reacts

The Philadelphia Eagles played the Green Bay Packers in a Wild Card NFL game this past weekend. Eagles cornerback Quinyon Mitchell made an interception late in the game and celebrated by attempting to hit a Pedigree on his teammate Cooper DeJean.
Mitchell botched the move, and WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque has since commented on the brutal-looking Pedigree attempt.
You can check out the post below.
There’s a reason we say ‘Don’t try this at home’…congrats on the win Quinyon & @Eagles! https://t.co/HNr3Al33Cc
— Triple H (@TripleH) January 13, 2025