Video: Philadelphia Eagles Player Botches Pedigree At NFL Game, Triple H Reacts

By
James Hetfield
-
(Photo Credit: WWE)

The Philadelphia Eagles played the Green Bay Packers in a Wild Card NFL game this past weekend. Eagles cornerback Quinyon Mitchell made an interception late in the game and celebrated by attempting to hit a Pedigree on his teammate Cooper DeJean.

Mitchell botched the move, and WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque has since commented on the brutal-looking Pedigree attempt.

You can check out the post below.

 

