Video & Photos: Adam Cole Retains At NXT TakeOver In Backlot Brawl

The second Backlot Brawl in WWE history took place during tonight’s WWE NXT “Takeover: In Your House” event. The match aired at the half-way point of the show and saw NXT Champion Adam Cole retain over The Velveteen Dream. The match featured somewhat of a cinematic-style and was filmed the week before last on the backlot of the Full Sail University campus in Winter Park, FL. There were no rules for the match but referee Drake Wuertz was there to declare the winner. Cole arrived to the ring, which was surrounded by cars with their headlights on, in a big truck decorated with Undisputed Era graphics and flags. Dream then arrived in a yellow Lamborghini. The match featured interference from Roderick Strong and Bobby Fish, but Dexter Lumis fought them off and drove away with both of them in the trunk of the car they arrived in. NXT’s Emily Andzulis also made a cameo as the driver of an Uber ride. The finish saw Cole hit the Panama Sunrise on top of a large pile of steel chairs in the middle of the ring.

Cole tweeted after the match and touted the latest win in his year-plus title reign.

He wrote, “Battered, bruised, bloody…but when the NXT Championship is on the line… Adam Cole > ANYBODY #Forever”

Triple H also tweeted after the match and wrote, “The Undisputed ERA continues…. #NXTTakeOver #NXTChampionship”

Below are a few shots from the Backlot Brawl, along with the full tweets from Triple H and Cole: