– As noted earlier this week, WWE aired a new vignette for Bianca Belair on RAW, which focused on her “blinding speed” as she ran against others on a track, and jumped hurdles. The man next to Belair on the track was indie veteran Pineapple Pete (Suge D, Sugar Dunkerton).

We noted before how Pete recently appeared as an extra at RAW Underground, following his appearances on AEW TV earlier this summer. You can see the vignette below: