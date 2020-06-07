Video: Pre-Show For NXT TakeOver: In Your House, Todd Pettengill

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

– Below is the WWE NXT “Takeover: In Your House” Pre-show video, featuring hosts Scott Stanford and Sam Roberts. Pat McAfee also appeared.

– As seen below, former WWE on-air talent Todd Pettengill returned to WWE TV tonight for a quick intro to the “Takeover: In Your House” Pre-show. Pettengill opened up the broadcast and sent it over to Stanford and Roberts.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR