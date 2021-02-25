Video: Pretty Deadly Capture The NXT UK Tag Team Championships

Pretty Deadly are your new WWE NXT UK Tag Team Champions. Today’s NXT UK episode on the WWE Network saw Lewis Howley and Sam Stoker capture the titles from Wolfgang and Mark Coffey of Gallus.
This is the first reign for Pretty Deadly, making them just the fourth team to hold the straps. Gallus held the titles for 497 days after winning them from Mark Andrews and Flag Morgan Webster on the October 17, 2019 edition of NXT UK.
Stay tuned for more from NXT UK. Below are several shots of today’s title change from the BT Studios in London, England:
It is time for the highly-anticipated main event on #NXTUK.
The record-breaking @NXTUK Tag Team Champions #GALLUS defend against #PrettyDeadly! pic.twitter.com/PwNMKcmecJ
— WWE (@WWE) February 25, 2021
The #NXTUK #TagTeamTitles are on the line!
Can @Lewishowleyy & @SamStokerPD cement their legacy and capture the gold? pic.twitter.com/Po1RY8buD5
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) February 25, 2021
Will it be #GBOT or #PDOT?!#NXTUK pic.twitter.com/1WrcSDTkNO
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) February 25, 2021
This is one tough test for @Lewishowleyy & @SamStokerPD!#NXTUK pic.twitter.com/JiEXKM3Zzi
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) February 25, 2021
BRILLIANT! Absolutely brilliant!#NXTUK pic.twitter.com/BLJI9FDlu6
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) February 25, 2021
𝑻𝑨𝑮 𝑻𝑬𝑨𝑴 𝑾𝑹𝑬𝑺𝑻𝑳𝑰𝑵𝑮#NXTUK pic.twitter.com/SuRvHYrGnz
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) February 25, 2021
The #Gallus boys defend their #NXTUK Tag Team Titles against #PrettyDeadly. Which team will come up on top? #NXTUK @WolfgangYoung @m_coffey90 @Lewishowleyy @SamStokerPD pic.twitter.com/oVBVWD3wNa
— WWE (@WWE) February 25, 2021
Seeing more of the 𝘿𝙚𝙖𝙙𝙡𝙮 side from #PrettyDeadly right now on #NXTUK! pic.twitter.com/O7PceFB05w
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) February 25, 2021
😲😲😲#NXTUK pic.twitter.com/ytMllFZB6n
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) February 25, 2021
SO. CLOSE.#NXTUK pic.twitter.com/0EP8RAxygs
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) February 25, 2021
THE PRETTY BOYHOOD DREAM HAS COME TRUE!@Lewishowleyy & @SamStokerPD are your NEW #NXTUK Tag Team Champions!!! pic.twitter.com/gI5XnmHHp5
— WWE (@WWE) February 25, 2021
PRETTY DEADLY HAVE WON THE #NXTUK TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP!
YES BOY!
YES BOY! pic.twitter.com/0gaxroBE6j
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) February 25, 2021
𝑷𝑹𝑬𝑻𝑻𝒀
𝑫𝑬𝑨𝑫𝑳𝒀
𝑶𝑵
𝑻𝑶𝑷@LewisHowleyy & @SamStokerPD have just ended the historic @NXTUK Tag Team Championship reign of #GALLUS!
NEW #NXTUK Tag Team Champions?!
YES BOY.
YES BOY. pic.twitter.com/0VzMrQYM8D
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) February 25, 2021
Yes Boy?
YES BOY!#PrettyDeadly have done it!#AndNew #NXTUK TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS
Congratulations @SamStokerPD & @Lewishowleyy on a monumental victory. pic.twitter.com/qFDr8EiLOp
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) February 25, 2021
Congratulations To Pretty Deadly (@Lewishowleyy & @SamStokerPD).#TheNewWWENXTUKTagTeamChampions pic.twitter.com/5KiJptj7hn
— Billy Wayne Grant (@BladeWyatt) February 25, 2021