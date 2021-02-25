Video: Pretty Deadly Capture The NXT UK Tag Team Championships

Pretty Deadly are your new WWE NXT UK Tag Team Champions. Today’s NXT UK episode on the WWE Network saw Lewis Howley and Sam Stoker capture the titles from Wolfgang and Mark Coffey of Gallus.

This is the first reign for Pretty Deadly, making them just the fourth team to hold the straps. Gallus held the titles for 497 days after winning them from Mark Andrews and Flag Morgan Webster on the October 17, 2019 edition of NXT UK.

Stay tuned for more from NXT UK. Below are several shots of today’s title change from the BT Studios in London, England:

Seeing more of the 𝘿𝙚𝙖𝙙𝙡𝙮 side from #PrettyDeadly right now on #NXTUK! pic.twitter.com/O7PceFB05w — NXT UK (@NXTUK) February 25, 2021

PRETTY DEADLY HAVE WON THE #NXTUK TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP! YES BOY!

YES BOY! pic.twitter.com/0gaxroBE6j — NXT UK (@NXTUK) February 25, 2021