Video: Preview For Breezango On The R-Truth Game Show

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

– The “Tag Team Treatment” edition of The R-Truth Game Show is now live on the WWE Network. This week’s contestants are Breezango – Tyler Breeze and Fandango. Below is a preview clip with Breezango delivering a remix of Truth’s “What’s Up?” theme song. This is the 5th episode of Truth’s show.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR