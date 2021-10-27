Video: Preview For Happy Corbin’s “Haunted Scaries” Digital Series

Happy Baron Corbin has a new WWE Digital series premiering later this week.

Below is a sneak peek at the premiere of “Happy Corbin’s Haunted Scaries” with Corbin, Madcap Moss, and Kayla Braxton visited a haunted house. The premiere episode features a special appearance by WWE Legend The Boogeyman.

“Happy Corbin’s Haunted Scaries” will premiere later this week on Peacock/WWE Network, the WWE website, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

Corbin previously hosted two episodes of the “Baron Corbin’s Haunted World” digital series in 2018. The show featured Corbin visiting haunted locations around the country.