Video: Preview For Indy Programming On The WWE Network

– As noted, the WWE Network will be adding content from EVOLVE, PROGRESS Wrestling, wXw and Insane Championship Wrestling this coming Saturday. This will be the first round of non-WWE programming on the Network. Below is a trailer for the new content:
