Video: Preview For The Undertaker Series On WWE Network, More Details

As noted, “The Undertaker: The Last Ride” will premiere on the WWE Network this Sunday at 10pm ET, right after the Money In the Bank pay-per-view goes off the air. The five-part limited series will feature new interview footage with the man behind the gimmick, Mark Calaway, as well as Michelle McCool, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, Shane McMahon, Triple H, John Cena, Roman Reigns, 2020 WWE Hall of Famer Batista, and other Hall of Famers and Superstars, including Edge, Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, Mick Foley, and others.

The series will cover the last three years of Taker’s career, beginning this Sunday with a look at how he prepared for his WrestleMania 33 match with Roman Reigns. Chapter 1 will also look back at the toll taken on Taker after his WrestleMania Streak was defeated by Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 30. Chapter 2 will be released on Sunday, May 17 while Chapter 3 will be released on Sunday, May 24, Chapter 4 will be released on-demand beginning at 10am ET on Sunday, June 14, and the finale will be released on Sunday, June 21.

