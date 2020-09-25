Video: Preview For The WWE 24 Episode On Drew McIntyre

As seen below, WWE has released a new sneak peek at the upcoming WWE 24 documentary on Drew McIntyre and his journey to the WWE Title. “WWE 24: The Chosen One” will be added to the WWE Network on Sunday, October 4 at 10am ET, and will then air on the live stream that night after WWE NXT “Takeover: 31” goes off the air. The clip shows Drew and his wife watching the taped WrestleMania 36 win over Brock Lesnar, via a Zoom call with his family back in the UK. The star of the clip might be Drew’s father Andy, who gets emotional and calls the title change the proudest moment of his own life. Andy also thanked Drew’s wife for looking after his boy. The documentary on McIntyre will also feature never-before-seen footage from his childhood and career.

McIntyre is set to defend his WWE Title this Sunday at WWE Clash of Champions against Randy Orton.

Below is the full synopsis on the new WWE 24 special on McIntyre, along with the clip: