Video: Preview For This Week’s NXT Episode With TakeOver Fallout

– Below is a promo for this week’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network, featuring fallout from “Takeover: XXX” with new NXT North American Champion Damian Priest, the return of Tommaso Ciampa and more. There’s no word yet on if new NXT Champion Killer Kross will appear due to the separated shoulder he suffered in the win over Keith Lee.
