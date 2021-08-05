Video: Preview For Tonight’s NXT UK Ironman Match, Shawn Michaels Comments

The first-ever WWE NXT UK 30-Minute Iron Man Match will air on today’s episode, with A-Kid vs. Jordan Devlin.

WWE released the following video package with Shawn Michaels discussing the match and the competitors. Michaels also tweeted on the taped match and said it will be special. He wrote-

“TODAY! Not only a first-ever match for #NXTUK but one of the most grueling, agonizing, and exciting types of matches in our business. THIS ONE WILL BE SPECIAL. DO NOT MISS IT!! @NXTUK TODAY at 3pm ET!!!”

Today’s NXT UK episode will also feature Blair Davenport vs. Xia Brookside, Jack Starz and Dave Mastiff debuting their new tag team against Josh Morrell and Danny Jones, and more.