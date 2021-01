– Below is a new promo for Saturday’s special edition of WWE Backstage on FS1. The special will air at 8pm ET, and then replay midnight, and again on Royal Rumble Sunday at 5pm ET. WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, Paige and Renee Paquette (Renee Young) will be the hosts. The show will feature two big Rumble announcements – the #1 and #2 spots for the Women’s Royal Rumble Match, and the #30 spot for the Men’s Royal Rumble Match.