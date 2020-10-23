Video: Preview NXT UK Championship Match With Walter vs. Ilja Dragunov

Below is an extended preview for next week’s WWE NXT UK Title match between #1 contender Ilja Dragunov and champion WALTER.

This week’s show closed with a contract signing for the match, which broke out in a brawl after WALTER slapped Dragunov. The fight ended after they crashed through a ringside barrier together. Dragunov grabbed the NXT UK Title belt and tossed it at WALTER as the show went off the air. Dragunov became the #1 contender after winning a 20-man Battle Royal that aired back in April before the COVID-19 pandemic shut the brand down for several months. WALTER has been champion since defeating Pete Dunne at the NXT “Takeover: New York” event on April 5, 2019.

Dragunov tweeted on the match and wrote, “A battle worth living for. #UNBESIEGBAR”

WALTER tweeted a photo of the two together in Germany back in 2015.