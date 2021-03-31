Video: Prime Target Preview Airing On Tonight’s NXT

A Prime Target preview for the Unsanctioned Match between Kyle O’Reilly and Adam Cole has been announced for tonight’s NXT episode. This will give an in depth preview for the match at TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Night 2.

Here is a clip for the Prime Target preview, plus tonight’s updated NXT line up-

-Tian Sha vs. Kayden Carter and Kacy Catanzaro

-Roderick Strong vs. Cameron Grimes

-Battle Royal to determine Gauntlet Eliminator participants at TakeOver Night 1

-Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell vs. opponents TBA

-Zoey Stark vs. Raquel Gonzalez

-Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly TakeOver Prime Target Preview