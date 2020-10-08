Video: Prime Target Segment Gives Updates On Finn Balor And Kyle O’Reilly

Tonight’s WWE NXT episode featured a Prime Target Championship Epilogue video package with highlights and fallout from last Sunday’s “Takeover: 31” main event between Kyle O’Reilly and NXT Champion Finn Balor, who retained his title in the match. We noted earlier today that Balor is suffering from a broken jaw in two places, and that he will miss some ring time. The typical recovery time for a broken jaw is around 6 weeks, but Balor’s afternoon tweet did not include a timeframe for his return. However, it has now been confirmed that he will miss time.

WWE’s ringside physician Dr. Jeffrey Westerfield appeared in tonight’s Prime Target segment, giving comments that were apparently recorded after the diagnosis, and confirmed that both competitors are missing some time. “That match was so hard hitting,” Westerfield said. “It’s amazing, I don’t know how the two of them got through that match. Unfortunately there’s absolutely no chance that Kyle’s going to be able to make TVs this week, Finn had two fractures in his jaw. Once the swelling goes down in a couple days, Finn’s going to be able to talk very sparingly. Obviously it’s going to have to have him out for a little bit of time.”

O’Reilly mentioned how he took a shot to the liver during the back & forth match. “I took my shot at The Prince,” O’Reilly said of the match. “I didn’t miss, but he hit me first. I took that liver shot and I hate to admit this, but I felt all hope escape my body. It wasn’t going to stop me from fighting back. I think that’s what makes a champion, is someone who is will to continue despite there being no hope.”

Balor also gave new comments for the Prime Target video and addressed those who ask about how his current NXT Title reign will compare to the last. “I got time,” Balor said. “I got a broken jaw in two different places to prove it. He’s got the fire, but you gotta fight fire with fire. A lot of people asking, ‘Is this title reign going to be as good as the last?’ I think they just got their answer.”

Triple H took to Twitter tonight and responded to a tweet on the Balor comments from Prime Target, writing, “When @FinnBalor says he is #WWENXT … THIS is what he means!”

It was originally announced by Triple H after Takeover that Balor was taken to a local hospital for x-rays on his jaw. WWE then announced that Balor was receiving CAT scans at the hospital, to check for potential facial fractures. It was also announced that O’Reilly suffered several broken teeth, and was being evaluated for further injuries. Now it looks like both competitors are on the road to recovery from the Takeover main event.