Video: Promo For NXT Halloween Havoc, Shotzi Blackheart Hypes Event

As noted, the Halloween Havoc edition of WWE NXT has been announced for Wednesday, October 28 on the USA Network. Shotzi Blackheart will be the host.

You can see the new promo for Halloween Havoc below. The promo features Blackheart, NXT Champion Finn Balor, NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai, NXT North American Champion Damian Priest, and Dexter Lumis.

Blackheart took to Twitter after the announcement and hyped the show.

“If you are going to scream, scream with me! #halloweenhavoc #wwenxt @WWENXT,” she wrote. She added in a follow-up tweet, “This isn’t a trick! Halloween Havoc is back AND I am hosting it! #halloweenhavoc #wwenxt @WWENXT”

Here is the new Halloween Havoc promo and WWE’s announcement: