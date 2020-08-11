Video: Promo For This Week’s WWE SmackDown On Fox

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

– Below is a promo for Friday’s WWE SmackDown on FOX episode, featuring the latest in the SummerSlam feud between “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt and WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman, plus a Tri-Brand Battle Royal to determine the SummerSlam opponent for WWE Women’s Tag Team & SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley.

