Video: R-Truth Wins Back The WWE 247 Championship

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

R-Truth is once again your new WWE 24/7 Champion. Truth won the title from Peter Rosenberg during an appearance on The Michael Kay Show on The YES Network in New York City this evening. The WWE on-air personality and NYC radio DJ appeared on the show for a championship reveal segment after discussing Sunday’s WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

Truth is now a 48-time WWE 24/7 Champion. Rosenberg just won the title at Sunday’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view after hitting a low blow on Truth during a panel segment.

