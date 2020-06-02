Video: R-Truth Wins WWE 24/7 Championship From Rob Gronkowski

R-Truth is your new WWE 24/7 Champion once again. Tonight’s taped RAW on the USA Network featured a segment shot “earlier today” at the Foxboro, Massachusettes home of former champion Rob Gronkowski. Truth was disguised as a gardener and was helped by Gronk’s friend, who acted as the WWE referee. Truth pinned Gronk as his friend was filming him do a TikTok video. Gronk’s friend indicated that he helped Truth because Gronk has a new career to focus on because he’s going back to the NFL to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

This is Truth’s 36th reign with the WWE 24/7 Title. He has been champion for more than 150 combined days. Gronk won the title from Mojo Rawley during Night Two of WrestleMania 36, which aired on April 5. WWE recognizes Gronk’s title reign at 58 days, giving him the longest single reign with the 24/7 Title. It remains to be seen what the future holds for Gronk in WWE now that he is coming out of retirement for the NFL. It’s been reported that he signed a WWE contract and had plans to wrestle a match at SummerSlam in August.