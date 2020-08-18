Video: Randy Orton Attacks Shawn Michaels On RAW

There’s now speculation on WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels possibly appearing at Sunday’s SummerSlam pay-per-view.

Tonight’s SummerSlam go-home edition of RAW closed with Michaels coming out to address Randy Orton and last week’s attack on WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. Michaels got emotional when talking about what The Nature Boy means to he and the business, adding that Orton doesn’t appreciate what Flair has done for the wrestlers who came up after him.

Michaels then may have teased a SummerSlam appearance when he said he can’t promise exactly how it will happen, but he knows it will happen – Orton will meet justice at SummerSlam on Sunday. Michaels said that justice will come at the end of a Sweet Chin Music or at the end of a Claymore Kick from WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, but he can promise that Orton will see it coming at SummerSlam.

The go-home segment ended with Orton hitting the ring during Michaels’ exit and delivering the RKO, followed by a quick punt kick. McIntyre then rushed the ring as Orton retreated to the seating area. Orton tried to attack McIntyre from behind as he checked on Michaels, but Drew caught him and they brawled around the ringside area with McIntyre in control. McIntyre tossed Orton over the announce table and returned to the ring to tend to Michaels, but Orton ran right back in the ring and dropped McIntyre with the RKO. The final RAW before SummerSlam went off the air with McIntyre and Orton staring each other down from the ring and the stage.

There’s no word yet on if WWE has plans for Michaels to appear at SummerSlam, especially after the segment ended with Michaels being taken out like Orton has done with Flair, Big Show, Christian and WWE Hall of Famer Edge in recent weeks.

Stay tuned for updates on the Orton vs. McIntyre feud and remember to join us for live SummerSlam coverage on Sunday at 5pm ET. Above and below are shots from tonight’s go-home segment on RAW: