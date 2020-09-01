Video: Randy Orton Earns WWE Championship Match At Clash Of Champions

Randy Orton vs. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre is now official for the WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view. Orton became the new #1 contender on tonight’s live RAW by winning the Triple Threat main event over Keith Lee and Seth Rollins.

Rollins, Lee and Orton qualified for the Triple Threat #1 contender’s match by winning singles matches earlier in the show – Lee defeated Dolph Ziggler, Orton defeated Kevin Owens (with a big assist from Aleister Black), and Rollins defeated Dominik Mysterio (who was replacing the injured Rey Mysterio).

McIntyre is currently on the shelf with a fractured jaw from the punt kicks Orton delivered to him on last week’s RAW. It’s believed that this is a storyline injury. The announcers noted during tonight’s RAW that Orton vs. McIntyre will happen at the Clash pay-per-view if McIntyre gets medically cleared in time. Orton vs. McIntyre will be a rematch from last Sunday’s WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view, which saw McIntyre retain his title over Orton by pinfall.