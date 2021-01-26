Video: Randy Orton Hits RKO On Alexa Bliss At End Of RAW

This week’s WWE Royal Rumble go-home edition of RAW ended with Randy Orton hitting the RKO on Alexa Bliss. The go-home RAW main event saw Bliss challenge WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Asuka for her RAW Women’s Title. The match included strong performances from champion and challenger, mind games from Bliss, and included Bliss transforming back & forth from her darker side to her “Goddess” side.

Right when it looked like Bliss was about to put Asuka away with Sister Abigail to land the title change, after using the Mandible Claw, Orton entered the ring from behind and dropped Bliss with the RKO as she turned around. RAW then went off the air with Orton standing over Bliss while she was laid out in the middle of the ring.

This was Orton’s payback on Bliss for the fireball attack that closed RAW two weeks ago when Orton faced Triple H in the main event. Bliss and Orton have been feuding for several weeks as a part of Orton’s feud with “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt, who has been off TV since losing the Firefly Inferno Match at the WWE TLC pay-per-view in December. It had been reported that Orton vs. The Fiend in a Firefly Fun House match was planned for Sunday’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view, but that match was not announced during tonight’s go-home show. It’s possible that WWE announces the match some time this week. Orton is still listed as a participant in the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match, but there’s no word yet on if he will be pulling double duty next Sunday night.