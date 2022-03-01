Video: Randy Orton Possibly Injured On RAW

Randy Orton may have suffered an injury during tonight’s WWE RAW.

RAW saw Orton and Riddle take a loss to The Street Profits. As seen in the GIF below, Montez Ford went up for a Frogsplash on Orton, but Orton appeared to have suffered some sort of shoulder injury when taking the move from Ford.

The Frogsplash led to Ford going for the pin. This is where things got a bit awkward as Orton tried to put his foot on the bottom rope, but Angelo Dawkins removed it. The referee’s count also seemed a bit off, but The Profits got the win via pinfall.

As soon as the bell hit, there was a brief in-ring discussion among the referee, RK-Bro and The Profits. You can see the finish at the 2:00 mark in the YouTube video below.

A fan noted after the match how Orton, Riddle and a referee were seen walking off the side of the stage while everyone else went through the normal entrance-way to the Gorilla Position. Orton was seen favoring his right shoulder.

There’s no word on Orton’s condition as of this writing, but we will keep you updated.

Next week’s RAW is scheduled to feature RK-Bro vs. Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens vs. RAW Tag Team Champions Alpha Academy with the titles on the line.

Stay tuned for more. Below are a few related shots from tonight’s match: