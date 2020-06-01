Video: Rare Footage Of Sting and Randy Savage Released

WWE released a short clip from the new Sting: The Lost Tapes special, which is not streaming on the WWE network. The footage features the WWE Hall of Famer interacting with the legendary Macho Man Randy Savage from the WCW Slamboree pay per view back in 1995. Check it out below.
