VIDEO: Raven Spotted In The Audience At AEW Dynamite

Former ECW/WWE/WCW/TNA wrestler Raven was spotted in the crowd during last night’s AEW Dynamite show.

Raven was shown near The Dark Order during the tag team battle royal but he was not mentioned by the announcers and looked like he was not in character. Raven lives in Atlanta and it’s possible he was just visiting at the show, as were DDP and Austin Aries. Fans are speculating that Raven will be involved with The Dark Order due to the official tweet from the AEW account below: