Video: Recently Released WWE NXT Stars Make AEW Debut

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

AEW uploaded a promo of the tag team 2.0 (Matt Lee & Jeff Parker) along with Daniel Garcia issuing a challenge to Jon Moxley, Darby Allin, and Eddie Kingston. The six-man tag team match was announced for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite.

Lee and Parker were known as Ever Rise in NXT prior to being released in late June.

