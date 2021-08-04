Video: Recently Released WWE NXT Stars Make AEW Debut

AEW uploaded a promo of the tag team 2.0 (Matt Lee & Jeff Parker) along with Daniel Garcia issuing a challenge to Jon Moxley, Darby Allin, and Eddie Kingston. The six-man tag team match was announced for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite.
Lee and Parker were known as Ever Rise in NXT prior to being released in late June.
2.0 (Matt Lee & Jeff Parker) have arrived in #AEW, & aren’t wasting any time! They’ve aligned with Daniel Garcia & challenged 3 of the top names in AEW @JonMoxley, @MadKing1981 & @DarbyAllin! GM @TonyKhan has just sanctioned this match for #AEWDynamite TOMORROW night Live on TNT! pic.twitter.com/Xcvd9vyPSQ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 4, 2021