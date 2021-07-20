Video: Reggie Wins WWE 24/7 Championship On RAW

Reginald is your new WWE 24/7 Champion. Tonight’s RAW featured a tag team match where Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler faced WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Tamina Snuka and Natalya, in a non-title attempt to earn a future title shot. The champs ended up getting the win after Baszler was once again distracted by Reginald’s antics at ringside.

After the match, Baszler and Jax confronted Reggie in the ring. Jax turned on him and dropped him with a headbutt. Jax and Baszler then walked out on Reggie. Reginald sat up and recovered when several Superstars chased Akira Tozawa to the ring. He was then attacked from behind by Reginald. Tozawa and Reginald briefly tangled before Reginald pinned him for the title.

This is Reggie’s first reign with the 24/7 Title. Tozawa was into his 10th reign with the title after winning it from R-Truth back on the June 28 RAW show. Tozawa held the title for 22 days under this latest reign.