Video: Retribution Attacks RAW Superstars Again This Week, Creative Changes For The Group?

RETRIBUTION returned to WWE TV during tonight’s live Post-Payback edition of RAW from the Amway Center in Orlando, FL.

While RETRIBUTION was still mentioned a few times on TV, there had been at least some speculation that WWE had nixed or was backing away from the storyline after there were no RETRIBUTION angles on Friday’s SmackDown or Sunday’s Payback pay-per-view. Before this week’s RAW, they last appeared at the end of last week’s post-SummerSlam RAW, interrupting the main event of Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins and Murphy. This week’s RAW saw the masked men and women rush the ring area and interrupt the non-title Tornado Tag Team Match with RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits vs. Angel Garza and Andrade. While Garza ran away with The Bachelor’s Demi Burnett when the lights started flickering, the group hit the ring and attacked Andrade, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins. Female members of the group also surrounded Zelina Vega at ringside and beat her down.

RETRIBUTION appeared later during a backstage segment where they came through two doors, beating up a security guard, and stopped Garza in his tracks. He ended up running away from the group, leaving Burnett all by herself. She also ran away as the group approached her. WWE Producer Adam Pearce was later shown yelling at security for failing to stop RETRIBUTION from attacking again this week.

On a related note, Post Wrestling reports that RETRIBUTION is expected to be used on RAW only from here on out.