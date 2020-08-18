Video: Retribution Attacks WWE Production Truck On RAW

It looks like WWE RAW Superstars may be planning to team up and confront RETRIBUTION soon.

This week’s WWE SummerSlam go-home edition of RAW opened up with technical difficulties as soon as the show began, during the “Then. Now. Forever.” video, which was a first.

The technical difficulties continued during the opening segment, which saw WWE Champion Drew McIntyre come to the ring for a promo on Randy Orton and their SummerSlam match. Several random graphics to be used on the show were shown flashing across the screen as McIntyre spoke. WWE cameras then cut to the production truck in the back, where we saw RETRIBUTION members destroying random pieces of equipment inside the truck, and bullying production workers. One production crew member was held against the wall and ordered to cut the broadcast. He finally gave in and RAW went to black, or the first commercial break of the show.

RAW returned to a backstage segment with McIntyre trying to rally several Superstars to band together and do something about the new faction. Superstars shown in the backstage segment included Titus O’Neil, Ricochet, Cedric Alexander, Mustafa Ali, The Viking Raiders, Akira Tozawa, and Humberto Carrillo, among others. They were interrupted by Seth Rollins and Murphy, who mocked McIntyre and claimed to be the real leader of the RAW locker room.

The Hurt Business also called out RETRIBUTION on this week’s RAW. After the segment with McIntyre and Rollins, RAW returned to the ring where MVP, Bobby Lashley and new WWE 24/7 Champion Shelton Benjamin came to the ring for a promo. MVP said while McIntyre was in the back trying to organize some kind of buddy system, The Hurt Business was out to make a statement. He then called out RETRIBUTION and let them know that The Hurt Business was officially open for business. He added that while other Superstars were in the back worrying about where RETRIBUTION might strike next, The Hurt Business was calling them out. He also said RETRIBUTION isn’t tough for attacking in the shadows, but what’s really tough is The Hurt Business. MVP’s rant turned into mind games for his match at Sunday’s SummerSlam pay-per-view as he accused WWE United States Champion Apollo Crews of being RETRIBUTION’s leader.

The production truck attack was the last we saw of RETRIBUTION on this week’s RAW.

As seen in the Twitter poll below, WWE asked fans who is the true locker room leader in the face of RETRIBUTION. With 26,650 votes cast, 69.3% voted for McIntyre while 30.7% went with Rollins.

There’s no word yet on storyline plans for RETRIBUTION, or when the actual members will be revealed. It will be interesting to see how the storyline progresses through SummerSlam Weekend and the debut of the new WWE ThunderDome interactive viewing experience at the Amway Center in Orlando.