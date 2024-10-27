Video: Reverend D’Von Recruited By Trick Williams For The Ethan Page Diss Track

WWE’s NXT Halloween Havoc 2024 event takes place tonight at the GIANT Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania, with the main event pitting WWE NXT Champion Trick Williams against Ethan Page in a Devil’s Playground match.

This comes after Williams lost the title to Page in a fatal four-way match at NXT Heatwave on July 7, which also included Evans and Shawn Spears. Williams reclaimed the title from Page earlier this month on the first episode of NXT on the CW Network. Page earned the title rematch against Williams by defeating three number one contenders.

Williams released a diss track about Page and recruited WWE Hall of Famer D’Von Dudley, who revived the reverence gimmick that he portrayed for a short period of time in WWE in the early 2000s after splitting up with Bubba Ray Dudley on SmackDown.

D’Von delivered a speech before Williams began rapping, with vocal support from several NXT stars and Performance Center recruits. Check it out below.