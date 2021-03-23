Video: Rhea Ripley Gets WrestleMania Championship Match With Asuka

Rhea Ripley has officially arrived on RAW. Tonight’s RAW saw Peyton Royce lose a hard fought non-title match to RAW Women’s Champion Asuka. After the match, Ripley came out and mentioned how Charlotte Flair recently challenged Asuka while Asuka was out recovering from a tooth injury. Ripley then said Flair isn’t here as she’s recovering from COVID-19, as we noted before, so she will be the one to challenge Asuka now.

Ripley then issued a WrestleMania 37 challenge to Asuka, for a match with the title on the line. Asuka accepted. WWE then confirmed the match after a commercial break.

WrestleMania 37 will take place on Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11 from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Below is the updated card, along with shots from tonight’s non-title match and Ripley’s debut:

Hosts: Titus O’Neil and WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan

WWE Universal Title Match

WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. Roman Reigns (c)

WWE Title Match

Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Rhea Ripley vs. Asuka (c)

RAW Tag Team Titles Match

Omos and AJ Styles vs. The New Day (c)