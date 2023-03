WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley spoke exclusively to PWMania.com. During the discussion, Ripley opened up about the changes in WWE over the last year, Triple H, Vince McMahon, and her upcoming match against Charlotte Flair at WWE WrestleMania 39 for the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

You can see what she said in the video below: