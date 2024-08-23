Video: Rhea Ripley Says WWE Rematch With Bianca Belair Is “WrestleMania-Worthy”

Rhea Ripley is ready to run it back with Bianca Belair.

But only wants to do so on “The Grandest Stage of Them All.”

During a recent interview with Sportskeeda, “Mami” spoke about her interest in getting into the ring again with “The EST of WWE,” something she says would have to take place at a future WrestleMania.

“I love Bianca Belair,” Ripley said. “I have no beef with Bianca Belair. I think she’s absolutely incredible at what she does. There’s that competitive side of me that wants to step in the ring with her. I want to see who is gonna come out victorious. I want to see who’s stronger and who’s more agile. She might have me in the agile aspect, but stronger? I don’t know, we’re a little bit close.”

Ripley continued, “I can’t wait for that day. I feel like it can’t be wasted. I feel like that is such a high-key match that people want to see, and I want to do, and she wants to do. The two faces of WWE 2K24, I think that if we were to step in the ring together again, I think it would have to be WrestleMania worthy.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.