Video: Rhea Ripley Wins RAW Women’s Championship At WrestleMania

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Rhea Ripley is your new WWE RAW Women’s Champion. Tonight’s WrestleMania 37 Night Two show saw Ripley capture the title from Asuka.

This is Ripley’s first main roster title reign. Asuka won the title back at SummerSlam 2020 by defeating Sasha Banks.

