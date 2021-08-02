Video: Ric Flair On “Dinner Drive” Later This Week

Ric Flair is set to appear on Thursday’s episode of “Dinner Drive with Kyle Petty” on the Circle network. The show airs at 8pm ET.

The series features Petty visiting various famous friends in their hometowns, bringing along vehicles that have a special meaning to their lives and careers. For this episode, Petty and The Nature Boy will sit down for a chat at Uncle Jack’s Meat House in Duluth, Georgia.

Flair tweeted on the appearance and wrote-

“Catch My Episode Of @dinnerdrivekp This Thursday At 8pm On Circle! We Chat & Enjoy A Meal At @UJMeatHouse! WOOOOO! @kylepetty”

As noted, Flair was released from his WWE contract today after requesting the departure.

