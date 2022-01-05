Video: Rick Steiner Appears After NXT New Year’s Evil Goes Off The Air

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

The legendary Rick Steiner watched from ringside as his son Bron Breakker defeated Tommaso Ciampa for the WWE NXT Title in the main event of tonight’s NXT New Year’s Evil event.

As seen in the photos and videos below, Steiner cheered his son on throughout the match, and then joined him in the ring for the post-match celebration after NXT went off the air. Steiner was also greeted by Ciampa after the match. While Steiner was still in the crowd, Ciampa went over and shared a moment of respect with the former World Tag Team Champion, former WCW World Television Champion and former WCW United States Champion.

For those who missed it, you can click here for photos and videos from the NXT New Year’s Evil main event. Below are several shots of father and son at the show:

https://twitter.com/mattthemanlyman/status/1478568258412310529

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR