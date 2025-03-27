Video: Ricochet And Samantha Irvin Are Officially Married

Congratulations are in order—WWE star Ricochet and WWE ring announcer Samantha Irvin have officially tied the knot!

The news was shared via Irvin’s Instagram Stories, which featured heartwarming videos from their wedding ceremony. The couple, who got engaged in January 2023, celebrated their big day this week.

Ricochet had previously revealed in a video message that he would be absent from this week’s WWE Raw due to the wedding, confirming it would take place on Wednesday.

Wishing all the best to the newlyweds!