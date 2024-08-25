Video: Ricochet Makes AEW Debut At All In: London 2024

A lot of surprises were delivered in the Casino Gauntlet match at the AEW All In: London 2024 pay-per-view on Sunday, August 25.

As expected heading into the match, a number of big surprises were planned for special entrants in the match, and the company definitely did not disappoint.

In addition to Nigel McGuinness making his in-ring return after being retired for years and serving as a commentator for AEW, the match saw Zack Sabre Jr. and other surprise appearances.

It was a former WWE Superstar, however, that would set the jam-packed crowd inside Wembley Stadium on fire, as Ricochet made his way out and made his official AEW in-ring debut in the bout.

AEW President Tony Khan, as always, was quick to jump on social media to comment and share the always popular, “#AllElite” graphic with Ricochet pictured.

“Welcome to AEW,” Khan wrote. “Ricochet is All Elite! Thank you all watching AEW All In right NOW!”