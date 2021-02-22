Video: Riddle Wins WWE United States Championship

Riddle is your new WWE United States Champion. Tonight’s WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view saw Riddle win the title by defeating former champion Bobby Lashley and John Morrison in a Triple Threat. Riddle pinned Morrison to win.

As noted, Keith Lee was originally announced for the match but he was pulled due to injuries. Morrison won a Fatal 4 Way on the Kickoff pre-show to earn the replacement spot, defeating Elias, Ricochet and Mustafa Ali. This is Riddle’s first reign with the United States Title. Lashley won the title back on August 30 at WWE Payback 2020, by defeating Apollo Crews.

Below are several shots of tonight’s title change from the ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida:

https://twitter.com/WWEonFOX/status/1363659327479951361/photo/1