Video: Riddle’s Workout for Money in the Bank with Top WWE Star

WWE has released footage of Riddle’s rigorous training in preparation for Saturday’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

Riddle went to the gym and other outside facilities, as well as wrestled with Shinsuke Nakamura, to prepare for the 7-man MITB Ladder Match, as shown below.

On tomorrow’s go-home SmackDown, the final participant in the Men’s MITB Ladder Match is expected to be announced. Currently, Riddle, Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, Omos, and Sami Zayn are listed as participants.

This coming Saturday, July 2, the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, will host the 2022 WWE Money In the Bank Premium Live Event. The Kickoff pre-show at 7 p.m. ET will kick off our live coverage here at PWMania.com.

Here is the current Money in the Bank card:

Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match

Riddle vs. Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins vs. Omos vs. Sami Zayn vs. 1 participant TBA

Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match

Raquel Rodriguez vs. Lacey Evans vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Liv Morgan vs. Asuka vs. Shotzi vs. Becky Lynch

RAW Women’s Title Match

Carmella vs. Bianca Belair (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Natalya vs. Ronda Rousey (c)

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles Match

The Street Profits vs. The Usos (c)

WWE United States Title Match

Bobby Lashley vs. Theory (c)