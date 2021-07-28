Video: Ridge Holland Returns To NXT

Ridge Holland has returned to WWE NXT. Tonight’s NXT episode on Syfy saw Pete Dunne and Oney Lorcan defeat Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher in tag team action after weeks of issues between the two teams. The finish came after Holland appeared on the other side of the barrier, dropping Thatcher, allowing Lorcan to break free and rush the ring where Dunne was going at it with Ciampa. That led to Dunne hitting the Bitter End on Ciampa for the win.

After the match, Holland was all smiles as he joined Dunne and Lorcan in the ring to destroy Thatcher, while making Ciampa watch. The segment ended with Holland, Dunne and Lorcan standing tall in the ring while Lorcan and Ciampa were down on the mat.

Holland has been out of action since suffering leg injuries in what he called a “freak accident” during the October 7, 2020 NXT episode. Holland, who suffered the injuries while catching then-NXT Tag Team Champion Lorcan, underwent surgery the next day. WWE announced that he suffered a left ankle dislocation and fracture, a right knee patellar dislocation, and a patellar tendon rupture. The knee dislocation was put back into place at ringside, and the ankle dislocation was put back into place at the emergency room, according to WWE’s announcement at the time. Holland reportedly began inpatient rehab on both of his legs the following week. It was reported back in mid-June that Holland was working on getting cleared, and had been training at the WWE Performance Center.

WWE officials had high hopes for Holland at one point, and he was in line for a significant push before suffering the injuries last year. It will be interesting to see if that push resumes now that he has returned.