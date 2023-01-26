VIdeo: Ring of Honor Releases Jay Briscoe Tribute and Celebration of Life Special Show

Jay Briscoe’s three-hour Tribute and Celebration of Life special has been released in its entirety. The full video is embedded below.

Last Wednesday, the Briscoe Tribute and Celebration of Life was taped from the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California. Briscoe is honored in the special, which includes an emotional in-ring speech from Adam Cole, as well as a look back at his career, highlights, and more. Juice Robinson vs. Brandon Cutler, Yuka Sakazaki vs. Sandra Moon, Marina Shafir vs. Mighty Myra, Eddie Kingston vs. QT Marshall, ROH World Women’s Champion Athena vs. Madison Rayne, ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta vs. Hagane Shinno, and ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli vs. Christopher Daniels were the matches that were taped.

The Briscoe Celebration of Life is also available for free viewing on HonorClub.

The complete special is available below: