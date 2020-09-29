Video: Robert Roode On Last Night’s RAW Return, History With Drew McIntyre, & More

As noted, Robert Roode returned to WWE TV for last night’s RAW and lost the main event to WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. The storyline was that Dolph Ziggler arranged for his tag team partner to return to challenge McIntyre for the title.

Below is post-match footage of Roode and Ziggler talking about the return. Ziggler talked about having Roode’s back in any situation, and noted that he called Roode back so they can do what they do better than anyone else in WWE. Roode guaranteed that they will be back next Monday and this time the result will be different. He also talked about how McIntyre defeated him for the NXT Title back on August 19, 2017 at the “Takeover: Brooklyn III” event.

“I don’t know if you know this or not,” Roode said. “There’s a little bit of history between Drew McIntyre and I. It dates back to NXT, when I was the NXT Champion. August 2017, I was the champion, I was riding high, I was beating everybody, I held that title for 8 months and then Drew McIntyre walks back into the WWE, shows back up in WWE, in NXT, and then challenges me for my title. And on that night he was lucky, he was damn lucky to survive, let alone win that title. But he beat me and I’ve never forgotten about that.

“For the last 7 months I have sat at home on my couch and I’ve had to watch, week after week, Drew McIntyre, that cocky 7 foot tall son of a… walk out to that ring every week, kick people in the head, walk around like he’s the cock of the block. I was sick of it, Dolph was sick of it. Dolph Ziggler, one of the best performers this company has ever seen, been here for a decade, has to go prove himself every week in RAW Underground. Has to prove himself. This man should not have to prove himself to anybody. I should not have to prove myself to anybody. I should not have to sit at home at anytime in my career, and watch any of this. It was about damn time that I got that phone call. It was about damn time that I was allowed back in these doors so I would have an opportunity, and I was that damn close. I’ve been in this business for 23 years. 23 years I’ve been in this business and tonight will not be my last opportunity. I guarantee you that. Next week we’ll be back here and I guarantee you it’ll be a different result.”

Roode had been away from WWE TV for months, stuck in Canada due to travel restriction related to the COVID-19 pandemic.