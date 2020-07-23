Video: Robert Stone Welcomes Mercedes Martinez To His Brand

The Robert Stone brand got a new member on this week’s NXT episode. Mercedes Martinez is now in the group with Stone and Aliyah.

NXT this week featured Martinez saving Stone from Shotzi Blackheart’s tank, which happened after Shotzi pinned Aliyah in a match. There was later a backstage segment that had Martinez coming up to Stone and telling him she needs someone to handle her business outside of the ring so that way she can take care of her business inside the ring. Rob quickly accepted and welcomed Mercedes to the brand, but not after she warned him to respect their boundaries.

Stone was finally able to land a new client after weeks of trying to recruit Shotzi and Rhea Ripley. Chelsea Green left him a few months ago.

Here are videos from this week’s Robert Stone Brand segments and tweets from Martinez and Stone:

The past is the past. It’s time to work. Happy to be your Brand Representation. Welcome to the #RobertStoneBrand @RealMMartinez pic.twitter.com/O60oEmy2mO — #RobertStoneBrand (@RobertStoneWWE) July 23, 2020

Handling my business the only way I know how….. https://t.co/BYZyEyHT8k — Mercedes Martinez (@RealMMartinez) July 23, 2020

DONE. Now can ya follow me? — #RobertStoneBrand (@RobertStoneWWE) July 23, 2020